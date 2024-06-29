Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Boosted by Zacks Research

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $383.19 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 23.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 123.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 499,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

