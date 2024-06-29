Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Timken stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Timken by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Timken by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

