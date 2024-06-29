Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CELH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

CELH stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Celsius by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

