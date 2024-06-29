Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

