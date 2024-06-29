Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $99.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

