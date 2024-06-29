QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

