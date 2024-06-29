Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$36.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

Several research analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.25 and a 12-month high of C$34.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.53.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

