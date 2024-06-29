RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.5 %
ROLL stock opened at $269.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.08 and a 200-day moving average of $269.49. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.96 and a beta of 1.34.
About RBC Bearings
