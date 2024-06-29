Record plc (LON:REC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.05 Per Share

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Record Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON REC opened at GBX 64 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.68. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 56.20 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.90 ($1.25).
Record Company Profile
