Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $7.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 6,654,200 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $100,962.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $63,868,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,868,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,997. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

