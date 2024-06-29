REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading 0.2% Higher

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.92. 3,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 36,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded REE Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

REE Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.00.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. REE Automotive had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 6,265.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned about 16.62% of REE Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

