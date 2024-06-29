Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

LON:RGL opened at GBX 15.60 ($0.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.46 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.63).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

