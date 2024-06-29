Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.11 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

