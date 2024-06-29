Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AB opened at $33.73 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

