Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

