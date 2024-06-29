Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average is $216.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

