Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

