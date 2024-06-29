Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,456 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QAI stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.