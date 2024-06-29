Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 209.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

