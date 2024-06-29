Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $65.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

