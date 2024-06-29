Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $161,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

