Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 3.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.