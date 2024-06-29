Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.