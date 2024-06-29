Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $214.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average is $238.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

