Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $308.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

