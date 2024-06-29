Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,928 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,122,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of MAIN opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

