Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,730 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

