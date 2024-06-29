Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,056 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 391,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

