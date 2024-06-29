Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 581 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.