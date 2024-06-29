Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,764 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Immersion by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Immersion by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Immersion Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.41 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $299.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.