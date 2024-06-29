Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.13 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $302.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average of $167.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

