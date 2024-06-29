Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,625,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,422,000 after buying an additional 1,281,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after buying an additional 729,306 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

