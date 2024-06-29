Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of F5 by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F5 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $6,116,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $172.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.39. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,016,700. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

