Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $972,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 30.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 122.2% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $182.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.