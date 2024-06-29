Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

RGLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.