Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $197.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Repligen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $5,518,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.26, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.86. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.