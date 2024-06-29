Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

