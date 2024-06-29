Research Analysts Set Expectations for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.70.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%. The business had revenue of C$0.83 million for the quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

