Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) vs. Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 10 19 0 2.60 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $83.03, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $7.02 billion 3.18 $1.19 billion $3.88 18.16 Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 17.17% 31.12% 6.34% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Super Hi International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast-food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, French fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana-style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS quick service restaurants that offer meats and cheese, chopped salads, chili and soups, signature and other sides, soft drinks, and local specialties. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

