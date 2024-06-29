Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Revvity by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 516.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 379,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Revvity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $104.86 on Friday. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

