Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.