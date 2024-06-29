Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKTF opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

