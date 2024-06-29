Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKTF opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
