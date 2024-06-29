Ronni Chalmers Purchases 15,000 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($9,800.00).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 5,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,935.00 ($3,290.00).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.

Clime Capital Increases Dividend

Clime Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Clime Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

