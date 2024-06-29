Ross Norgard Buys 576,158 Shares of Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Stock

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Free Report) insider Ross Norgard bought 576,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,370.84 ($6,913.90).
Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Ross Norgard acquired 23,454 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$422.17 ($281.45).
- On Friday, June 7th, Ross Norgard bought 1,750,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,250.00 ($22,166.67).
Brockman Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Brockman Mining
Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana, a 50% owned iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brockman Mining
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brockman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brockman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.