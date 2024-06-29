Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.30.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
