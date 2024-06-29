Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,410.13.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,277.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,303.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,184.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $790,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

