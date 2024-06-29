Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.14 on July 14th

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Sunday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

