Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.89.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00. In other news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$232,211.50. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 27,200 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

