Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

SAND stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.12. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

