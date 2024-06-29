Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.37. Sasol shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 122,094 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Sasol Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. CWM LLC raised its position in Sasol by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sasol by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

